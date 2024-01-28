Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.93.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
