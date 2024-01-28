Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Up 78.6% in January

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 474,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CDIO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CDIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

