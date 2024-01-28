CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

