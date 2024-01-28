CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 177,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 909,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.40.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

