Carpenter Technology Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

