Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $748,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 503.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 177,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $65,450,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 773,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

