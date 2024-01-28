Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRS opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.