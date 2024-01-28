Carroll Investors Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carroll Investors Inc cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

