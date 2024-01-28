Carroll Investors Inc Sells 2,548 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carroll Investors Inc decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 0.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. 1,524,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

