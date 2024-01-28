Carroll Investors Inc Sells 720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.8% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $686.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.89 and a 200-day moving average of $588.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

