Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.