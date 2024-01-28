Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Casa Systems Price Performance
CASA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
