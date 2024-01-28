Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Casa Systems Price Performance

CASA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

About Casa Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

