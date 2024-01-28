Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.94

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 250683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.56.

CAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Cascades Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.11. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.5502092 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -104.35%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

