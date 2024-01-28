CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 74.8% in January

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

CASI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

