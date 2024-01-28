Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

DE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.62. The stock had a trading volume of 884,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

