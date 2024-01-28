Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.08.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

