Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

