Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $331,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

