Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.55. 82,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,917. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.