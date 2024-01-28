Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

