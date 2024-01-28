Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

