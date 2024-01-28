Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 2,339,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

