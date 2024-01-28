Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $79.45. 216,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

