Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,742. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

