Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 3.5%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 25,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 235,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

