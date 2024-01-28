CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

