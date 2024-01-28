CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

