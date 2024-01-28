Celer Network (CELR) Tops One Day Volume of $2.51 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $127.36 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,293,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

