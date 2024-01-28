Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 46.7% in January

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

