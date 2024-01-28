Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,275.20 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.