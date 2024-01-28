Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,275.20 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNA. Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.99).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

