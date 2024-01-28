Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

