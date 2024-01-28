Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG opened at $10.96 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

