Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 364,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $220.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

