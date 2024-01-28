Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $220.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.