Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $53.49. 152,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

