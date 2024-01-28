Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.