Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 195,866 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,866 shares during the period. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF makes up about 6.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 60.11% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Price Performance

VNSE stock remained flat at $31.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

