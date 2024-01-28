Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

