Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 2,344,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

