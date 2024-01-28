Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,043 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $297.82. 1,157,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

