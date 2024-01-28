Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.35 on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,149.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.