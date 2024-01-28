Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,504 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,261,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 248,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

