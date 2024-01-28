Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 1,563,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

