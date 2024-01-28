Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day moving average is $413.68. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

