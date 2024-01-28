Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

