Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 830,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,195,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

