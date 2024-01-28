Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,989. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

