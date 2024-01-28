Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $243.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.