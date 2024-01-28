Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up about 1.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 246,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

