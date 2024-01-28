Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. 14,934,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680,727. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

